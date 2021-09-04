Britain's COVID-19 cases up by 2.4% over past week

Britain has reported 37,578 new cases of COVID-19, government data showed on Saturday, meaning cases reported between Aug. 29 and Sept. 4 were up 2.4% compared with the previous seven days.

A further 120 people were reported as having died within 28 days of a positive test for COVID-19, leaving the seven-day total unchanged from the previous week.

A total of 48.21 million people had received a first dose of a vaccine against coronavirus by the end of Sept. 3 and 43.25 million people had received a second dose. (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)