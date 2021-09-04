Left Menu

Bengal reports 700 new COVID cases, 8 more deaths

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-09-2021 23:56 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 23:56 IST
West Bengal's COVID-19 death toll rose to 18,491 on Saturday after eight more persons succumbed to the disease, while 700 new cases pushed the tally to 15,51,364, a bulletin issued by the health department said.

South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur districts accounted for two deaths each. Other fatalities were reported from other districts.

Of the 700 new cases, 129 were reported from Kolkata and 115 from North 24 Parganas, the bulletin said.

Altogether 707 patients recovered from coronavirus in West Bengal in the past 24 hours, which took the total number of people cured of the infection so far to 15,24,194.

The discharge rate stood at 98.25 per cent while the positivity rate was recorded at 1.59 per cent.

The state currently has 8,679 active cases.

The bulletin said 44,131 samples were tested for COVID-19 since Friday, taking the total number of such tests to 1,71,67,056 so far.

