New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases

New Zealand reported 20 local COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the same as in previous day and all in Auckland, the epicentre of an outbreak of the highly transmissible Delta variant, health authorities said.

This brings to 801 the number of cases of the community outbreak, the vast majority of them in Auckland. Of those, 38 people are in hospital and six are in intensive care.

