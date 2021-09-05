Left Menu

China reports 28 COVID-19 cases on Sept 4, unchanged from a day earlier

None of the new infections were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 23 on Sept. Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China stands at 95,010, with the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 05-09-2021 06:57 IST
China reports 28 COVID-19 cases on Sept 4, unchanged from a day earlier
Mainland China reported 28 new COVID-19 cases on Sept. 4, the same as a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Sunday. None of the new infections were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 23 on Sept. 4, versus 22 the day before, the commission said. Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China stands at 95,010, with the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

