Australia's New South Wales reports 1,281 local COVID-19 cases
Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 06-09-2021 06:48 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 06:48 IST
- Country:
- Australia
Australia's New South Wales state, the epicentre of the country's latest coronavirus outbreak, reported 1,281 locally acquired cases of COVID-19 on Monday, down from 1,485 a day earlier.
Five new deaths have been reported, taking the total deaths in the latest outbreak to 131.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Australia
- New South Wales
Advertisement