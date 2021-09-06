Left Menu

Australia's New South Wales reports 1,281 local COVID-19 cases

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 06-09-2021 06:48 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 06:48 IST
Australia's New South Wales state, the epicentre of the country's latest coronavirus outbreak, reported 1,281 locally acquired cases of COVID-19 on Monday, down from 1,485 a day earlier.

Five new deaths have been reported, taking the total deaths in the latest outbreak to 131.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

