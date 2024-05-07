KSH Logistics Quadruples Warehouse Capacity in Tennessee with New Expansion

Integrated supply chain logistics provider KSH Logistics has expanded its multi-client warehousing capacity in the city, a top official said on Tuesday.

The newly expanded warehouse spread across 25,000 square feet offers ground storage capabilities and can cater to various needs including co-packing, distribution, e-commerce and omni-channel services, among others With this expansion, KSH Logistics has extended its presence into key markets, boasting a total capacity exceeding 1 million sq ft across India, the company said in a statement here.

''The new A-Grade MCF warehouse in Chennai adds yet another pivotal step forward. In the upcoming months, our focus is on aggressively expanding our MCF network into multiple cities.'' company Vice-President, Business Development, Vinay Patil said.

''Through this strategic initiative, we aim to increase our total warehousing area to 2 million sq ft,'' he added.

