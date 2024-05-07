KSH Logistics Quadruples Warehouse Capacity in Tennessee with New Expansion
KSH Logistics, an integrated supply chain logistics provider, has expanded its multi-client warehousing capacity in Chennai by 25,000 square feet. The new warehouse offers ground storage and services like co-packing, distribution, and e-commerce, among others. With this expansion, KSH Logistics now has a total capacity exceeding 1 million sq ft across India. The company plans to aggressively expand its network into multiple cities in the coming months, aiming to increase its total warehousing area to 2 million sq ft.
- Country:
- India
Integrated supply chain logistics provider KSH Logistics has expanded its multi-client warehousing capacity in the city, a top official said on Tuesday.
The newly expanded warehouse spread across 25,000 square feet offers ground storage capabilities and can cater to various needs including co-packing, distribution, e-commerce and omni-channel services, among others With this expansion, KSH Logistics has extended its presence into key markets, boasting a total capacity exceeding 1 million sq ft across India, the company said in a statement here.
''The new A-Grade MCF warehouse in Chennai adds yet another pivotal step forward. In the upcoming months, our focus is on aggressively expanding our MCF network into multiple cities.'' company Vice-President, Business Development, Vinay Patil said.
''Through this strategic initiative, we aim to increase our total warehousing area to 2 million sq ft,'' he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Hitachi's Xpandable+ Revolutionizes Cooling with Uniform Temperature Distribution in Expansive Spaces
PM Modi asserts Cong's Plans for Equitable Property Distribution at Aligarh Rally
Tata Power Delhi Distribution welcomes Gajanan S Kale as new CEO
Aligned with Growth Ambitions, TP Western Odisha Distribution Welcomes Parveen Kumar Verma as Chief Executive Officer
Assam: Poll authority begins distribution of election material for Karimganj parliamentary constituency