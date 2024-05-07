Left Menu

KSH Logistics Quadruples Warehouse Capacity in Tennessee with New Expansion

KSH Logistics, an integrated supply chain logistics provider, has expanded its multi-client warehousing capacity in Chennai by 25,000 square feet. The new warehouse offers ground storage and services like co-packing, distribution, and e-commerce, among others. With this expansion, KSH Logistics now has a total capacity exceeding 1 million sq ft across India. The company plans to aggressively expand its network into multiple cities in the coming months, aiming to increase its total warehousing area to 2 million sq ft.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-05-2024 18:19 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 18:19 IST
KSH Logistics Quadruples Warehouse Capacity in Tennessee with New Expansion
  • Country:
  • India

Integrated supply chain logistics provider KSH Logistics has expanded its multi-client warehousing capacity in the city, a top official said on Tuesday.

The newly expanded warehouse spread across 25,000 square feet offers ground storage capabilities and can cater to various needs including co-packing, distribution, e-commerce and omni-channel services, among others With this expansion, KSH Logistics has extended its presence into key markets, boasting a total capacity exceeding 1 million sq ft across India, the company said in a statement here.

''The new A-Grade MCF warehouse in Chennai adds yet another pivotal step forward. In the upcoming months, our focus is on aggressively expanding our MCF network into multiple cities.'' company Vice-President, Business Development, Vinay Patil said.

''Through this strategic initiative, we aim to increase our total warehousing area to 2 million sq ft,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

 India
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says 90% of 2024 revenues will accrue at end of year; China should boost number of ICU beds, state agencies say and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says 90% of 2024 revenues will accrue at end o...

 Global
3
French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a thing.; Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024