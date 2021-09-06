Students of govt school contract Covid-19
Three students of a government higher secondary school in Coimbatore district tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday though they showed no symptoms, said sources in the Department of Health. After sending the students to a hospital, the department disinfected the school premises to prevent the further spread of the infection and declared a holiday for the institution, they said.
