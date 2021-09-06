Left Menu

Maha: Toll in Dharavi LPG cylinder fire incident rises to five

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-09-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 22:03 IST
The death toll in the Dharavi LPG cylinder fire incident jumped to five on Monday with two more persons succumbing to their injuries during treatment at a hospital here, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

On August 29, 17 persons were injured after an LPG cylinder exploded and caused a minor fire at a shanty in Shahu Nagar area of the Dharavi slum.

Two of the injured persons, identified as Shaukat Ali (58) and Feroz Ahmed (35) were declared dead on Monday by doctors, the official said.

Three other critically injured persons, including an eight-year-old child, had died during treatment last week.

''Presently, eight persons are undergoing treatment at a hospital. Of them, three patients are in a critical condition while five others are stable. Four others were discharged earlier,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

