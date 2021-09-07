Left Menu

Delhi reports 50 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Delhi reported 50 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking active cases in the national capital to 386.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 19:23 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Delhi reported 50 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking active cases in the national capital to 386. According to Delhi Health Bulletin, the city reported one fatality due to the disease in the last 24 hours taking the death toll has gone up to 25,083.

With 30 more recoveries, the total number of recoveries in the metropolis have gone up to 14,12,572. The bulletin said that 69,932 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Delhi in the last 24 hours, including 46,099 RT-PCR tests and 23,833 Rapid Antigen tests. The positivity rate is 0.07 per cent.

It said that 1,62,767 beneficiaries were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, of which, 1,06,558 were administered with their first dose, while 56,209 received their second dose. Over 1.42 crore (1,42,51,101) doses have been administered in Delhi so far. (ANI)

Also Read: CM Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates country's first smog tower at Connaught Place in Delhi.

