AstraZeneca boss Soriot says do not rush needlessly into COVID booster vaccines -The Telegraph

Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2021 00:24 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 00:21 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

AstraZeneca Plc Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said booster COVID vaccine doses may not be needed for everyone in Britain and rushing into a nationwide rollout of third doses risks piling extra pressure on the National Health Service (NHS), the Telegraph reported on Tuesday.

"We need the weight of the clinical evidence gathered from real world use before we can make an informed decision on a third dose," Soriot wrote in the newspaper.

He further said that "mobilising the NHS for a boosting program that is not needed would potentially add unnecessary burden on the NHS over the long winter months."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

