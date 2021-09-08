Australia's New South Wales reports 1,480 COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths

Australia's New South Wales state reported on Wednesday 1,480 locally acquired cases of COVID-19, up from 1,220 a day earlier, as first-dose vaccination rates among the state's adult population topped 75%.

Nine new deaths were reported, including a man in his 20s, taking the total number of deaths in the latest outbreak to 148. A total of 1,136 people are hospitalised, with 194 people in intensive care, 78 of whom require ventilation.

