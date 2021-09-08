Meghalaya reports more COVID-19 recoveries than fresh cases

Meghalaya on Wednesday recorded more COVID-19 recoveries than fresh infections as 228 patients recuperated from the disease while 191 new cases pushed the tally to 77,471, a senior health official said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state rose to 1,337 as four more persons succumbed to the disease, he said.

Health Services Director Dr. Aman War said three out of the four patients who died due to COVID-19 were not vaccinated.

He said of the 191 new cases, 89 were reported in East Khasi Hills district, 28 in Ri-Bhoi district, and 25 from West Khasi Hills district.

A total of 74,246 people have recovered from COVID-19, including 228 patients on Wednesday, he said.

Meghalaya currently has 1,888 active COVID-19 cases.

The state has so far tested over 9.94 lakh samples for COVID-19, the official said.

A total of 13.38 lakh people have been inoculated in the state of which 3,31,405 people have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine, War added.

