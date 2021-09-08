Left Menu

Meghalaya reports more COVID-19 recoveries than fresh cases

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 08-09-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 18:24 IST
Meghalaya reports more COVID-19 recoveries than fresh cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Meghalaya on Wednesday recorded more COVID-19 recoveries than fresh infections as 228 patients recuperated from the disease while 191 new cases pushed the tally to 77,471, a senior health official said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state rose to 1,337 as four more persons succumbed to the disease, he said.

Health Services Director Dr. Aman War said three out of the four patients who died due to COVID-19 were not vaccinated.

He said of the 191 new cases, 89 were reported in East Khasi Hills district, 28 in Ri-Bhoi district, and 25 from West Khasi Hills district.

A total of 74,246 people have recovered from COVID-19, including 228 patients on Wednesday, he said.

Meghalaya currently has 1,888 active COVID-19 cases.

The state has so far tested over 9.94 lakh samples for COVID-19, the official said.

A total of 13.38 lakh people have been inoculated in the state of which 3,31,405 people have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine, War added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021