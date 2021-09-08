Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh CM urges Centre to sanction 'Bulk Drug Pharma Park' for state

Himachal Pradesh CM urges Centre to sanction 'Bulk Drug Pharma Park' for state
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Friday called on Union Minister Mansukh Mandviya and urged him to sanction a ''Bulk Drug Pharma Park'' for the state.

Mandiviya is minister for chemicals and fertilizers as well as for health and family welfare.

Himachal Pradesh is a pharmaceutical hub in Asia and sanctioning of the ''Bulk Drug Pharma Park'' will boost industrialisation in the state and generate employment avenues for the people, the chief minister said. Thakur also apprised Mandaviya about the success story of completion of first dose Covid vaccination to the entire eligible population of the state, a statement issued by the chief minister's office said.

The state has achieved ''103 per cent vaccination'', which includes migrant labourers and tourists, he said. Thakur also informed the Union minister that the state government is working in a focussed manner to complete second dose of vaccine for the eligible population by November 30.

Mandaviya congratulated the chief minister for the achievement and assured that there will be no shortage of vaccines to complete the target, the statement said.

He also assured the state of all possible assistance from the Centre, it said PTI SKC SKC ANB ANB

