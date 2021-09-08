Left Menu

Italy reports 69 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 5,923 new cases

Italy reported 69 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 71 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 5,923 from 4,720. The total number of intensive care patients edged higher to 564 from a previous 563. Some 301,980 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 318,865, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 08-09-2021 20:35 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 20:32 IST
Italy reports 69 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 5,923 new cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy reported 69 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 71 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 5,923 from 4,720. Italy has registered 129,707 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.59 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 4,235 on Wednesday, down from 4,307 a day earlier. There were 38 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 40 on Tuesday. The total number of intensive care patients edged higher to 564 from a previous 563.

Some 301,980 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 318,865, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021