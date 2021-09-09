New Zealand agrees COVID-19 vaccine deal with Spain
Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2021 06:53 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 06:53 IST
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Thursday said her government has reached a deal with Spain to receive more than a quarter of a million additional doses of the Pfizer Inc COVID-19 vaccine.
The additional doses will arrive in Auckland on Friday to help the country's vaccination programme, Ardern said in a news conference. New Zealand reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the latest Delta variant outbreak to 868.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Spain
- New Zealand
- Pfizer Inc
- Ardern
- Jacinda Ardern
- Delta
- Auckland
Advertisement