New Zealand agrees COVID-19 vaccine deal with Spain

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Thursday said her government has reached a deal with Spain to receive more than a quarter of a million additional doses of the Pfizer Inc COVID-19 vaccine.

The additional doses will arrive in Auckland on Friday to help the country's vaccination programme, Ardern said in a news conference. New Zealand reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the latest Delta variant outbreak to 868.

