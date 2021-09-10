Delhi records zero death, 36 new cases of COVID-19; positivity rate 0.05 pc

No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi in a day while 36 fresh cases were reported during the same period with a positivity rate of 0.05 percent, according to data shared by the city health department on Friday.

According to official figures, only one fatality due to Covid has been reported in this month so far, on September 7. The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stood at 25,083.

A total of 76,883 tests, including 52,042 RT-PCR and 24,841 rapid antigen tests, were conducted a day ago, according to the latest bulletin.

On Thursday, 36 cases were recorded while the previous day, 41 fresh cases were registered. On both days, the positivity rate was 0.05 percent. On March 2, the national capital had reported zero death due to the virus. On that day, the number of single-day infections stood at 217 and the positivity rate was 0.33 percent.

On July 18, July 24, July 29, August 2, August 4, August 8, August 11, August 12, August 13, August 16, August 20, August 21, August 22, August 23, and August 24, August 26, August 27, August 28 and August 29 too, no death due to COVID-19 was recorded. The daily count of fresh cases had dropped to 20 on August 30 and one death was reported on that day.

