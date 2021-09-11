Left Menu

Mizoram logs 725 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate at 10.73 pc

Mizoram reported 725 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the active tally to 12, 347, informed Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Mizoram on Saturday.

ANI | Aizawl (Mizoram) | Updated: 11-09-2021 09:11 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 09:11 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
According to the state bulletin, the number of cumulative cases in the state has mounted to 69,751 including 57,171 recoveries and 233 deaths. Aizwal accounts for the most active cases in the state with 7,640 infections followed by Kolasib 874, Lawngtlai have 828 active cases and 788 active cases are in Lunglei.

As per state data, 60 new cases were confirmed by TrueNAT test, 619 cases were reported through Rapid Antigen test, 41 samples were reported through Zoram Medical College (ZMC) RT-PCR test and five positive were found from Fluorescent Immunoassay (FIA). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

