Israel says its aim is still to destroy Hamas, as negotiators head to Cairo
Reuters | London | Updated: 07-05-2024 18:39 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 18:39 IST
Israel said on Tuesday its objective remains to destroy the Islamist Palestinian group Hamas, as its negotiators were set to leave for ceasefire talks in the Egyptian capital Cairo.
