The U.S. agency in charge of the Biden administration's new rules requiring COVID-19 vaccination at many private workplaces faces internal and external challenges that put its ability to enforce the mandate effectively in question. Meanwhile, a city in China's southeastern Fujian province closed cinemas and gyms, sealed off some entries and exits to highways and told residents not to leave town as it battles a local outbreak.

EUROPE * Britain's top medical advisers recommended that all 12 to 15-year-olds receive a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, citing the benefit on avoiding disruption to education after a vaccination panel had said the decision was finely balanced.

* British businesses demanded that finance minister Rishi Sunak stop raising their taxes and instead offer more help to meet the challenges of Brexit, COVID-19 and climate change when he makes major budget statements next month. * Russia will resume passenger flights with Spain, Iraq, Kenya and Slovakia from Sept. 21, and will increase the number of airports with flights to Turkey and Egypt.

* Slovenia will, from this week, require that all people who enter indoor spaces, with few exceptions, be vaccinated against COVID-19 or show negative tests unless they have had the disease in the previous six months. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Singapore's number of seriously ill COVID-19 patients doubled to a record 54 on Sunday from two days before, raising unexpected hurdles to reopening plans for the vaccination frontrunner, where 81% of the population is fully vaccinated. * India is worried that growing complacency as infection rates and deaths decline could lead to people skipping their second vaccine shots, leaving communities vulnerable to the virus, said two health experts briefed on the matter.

* Vietnam's outbreak epicentre Ho Chi Minh City will extend its restrictions, state media reported, as Hanoi and several provinces sought an easing of curbs and the aviation authority proposed domestic flights resume. * New Zealand extended a strict lockdown in its largest city, requiring 1.7 million people living in Auckland to remain indoors for at least another week.

* The government of Australia's New South Wales said the pace of vaccinations had slowed as first-dose coverage neared 80% and urged the unvaccinated to get shots soon or risk missing out on freedoms when curbs ease. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi has received his first dose of the Moderna vaccine, after a six-month wait caused by his unwillingness to take the AstraZeneca shot. * South Africa will ease restrictions and shorten its nationwide curfew after a decline in infections, President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a televised address.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Valneva shares plunged 35% after the French drugmaker said the British government had ended a 1.4 billion euro COVID-19 vaccine supply deal.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * World stocks started the week on the back foot, slipping to 2-1/2 week lows on further signs of accelerating inflation as well as tax and regulatory pressures on the world's biggest companies.

* OPEC trimmed its world oil demand forecast for the last quarter of 2021 due to the Delta variant, saying a further recovery would be delayed until next year when consumption will exceed pre-pandemic rates. (Compiled by Milla Nissi and Juliette Portala; Editing by Catherine Evans and Andrew Heavens)

