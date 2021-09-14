Left Menu

With the administration of 78,66,950 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the last 24 hours, the country's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has surpassed the cumulative figure of 75.22 crores, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2021 10:57 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 10:57 IST
India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 75 cr, over 78 lakh doses administered in last 24 hours
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
With the administration of 78,66,950 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the last 24 hours, the country's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has surpassed the cumulative figure of 75.22 crores, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. According to the ministry, 75,22,38,324 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far as per provisional reports till 7 am on Tuesday.

Of the total, 1,03,64,718 health care workers have received the first dose and 86,13,207 doses have been administered as the second dose to them. As many as 1,83,38,867 frontline workers were administered the first dose and 1,41,07,030 vaccine doses were given as the second dose to them.

"30,32,52,342 vaccine doses were administered as the first dose and 4,54,19,375 vaccine doses were given as the second dose in the age group 18-44 years," the ministry said. Meanwhile, the recovery of 37,127 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients to 3,24,84,159. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 97.58 per cent.

As the country continues the trend of less than 50,000 daily new cases being reported for 79 consecutive days now, 25,404 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The active caseload is presently 3,62,207.

The country conducted 14,30,891 COVID tests in the last 24 hours. India has so far conducted 54,44,44,967 tests so far. (ANI)

