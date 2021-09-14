Left Menu

More than 72.77 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs so far: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 15:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

More than 72.77 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and direct state procurement category, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.

Further, more than 1.6 crore doses (1,60,75,000) are in the pipeline.

More than 4.49 crore (4,49,03,025) balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, the ministry said.

The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to states/UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the ministry said.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting the states/UTs by providing them Covid vaccines free of cost, it stated.

In the new phase of universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 percent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to states/UTs.

PTI PLB SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

