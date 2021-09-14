UK says will give COVID booster vaccines to over 50s

British officials on Tuesday recommended that COVID-19 boosters be given to all vulnerable people and those aged over 50 six months after their second dose, paving the way for a broad revaccination programme this winter.

Britain's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation said its preference was that the Pfizer vaccine was used for the booster dose, or alternatively a half-dose of a Moderna shot.

