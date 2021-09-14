Left Menu

UK PM Johnson says to set out plans shortly to simplify COVID-19 travel rules

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-09-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 20:30 IST
  • United Kingdom

Britain will shortly announce plans to simplify its COVID-19 travel rules and make the testing requirements less onerous, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday.

Asked by a member of the public during a news conference about confusion over the rules for international travel, Johnson said: "It is vital that we do whatever we can to stop the virus being reimported, particularly to control new variants."

"We will be saying a lot more shortly about the traffic light system, about simplifying it and about what we can do to make the burdens of testing less onerous for those who are coming back into the country," he said. (Reporting Costas Pitas, Writing by Kylie MacLellan)

