Britain records 26,628 new COVID cases, 185 deaths on Tuesday

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-09-2021 20:35 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 20:35 IST
Britain records 26,628 new COVID cases, 185 deaths on Tuesday
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain recorded 26,628 new cases on Tuesday and a further 185 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test, government data showed.

That compared with 30,825 new cases and 61 deaths a day earlier.

Also Read: Britain reports lowest number of COVID cases in nearly 3 weeks

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

