Britain records 26,628 new COVID cases, 185 deaths on Tuesday
Britain recorded 26,628 new cases on Tuesday and a further 185 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test, government data showed.
That compared with 30,825 new cases and 61 deaths a day earlier.
