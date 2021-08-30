Left Menu

Britain reports lowest number of COVID cases in nearly 3 weeks

Britain has reported 26,476 new cases of COVID-19, the lowest number since Aug. 10, government data showed on Monday. The figure meant cases reported between Aug. 24 and Aug. 30 were up by 1.8% compared with the previous seven days.

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-08-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 21:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Britain has reported 26,476 new cases of COVID-19, the lowest number since Aug. 10, government data showed on Monday.

The figure meant cases reported between Aug. 24 and Aug. 30 were up by 1.8% compared with the previous seven days. Case numbers often dip after weekends and the latest figure might be skewed by Monday's bank holiday in much of the United Kingdom.

A further 48 people were reported as having died within 28 days of a positive test for COVID-19, the lowest since Aug. 23, taking the seven-day increase to 14.8%. A total of 48.025 million people had received a first dose of a vaccine against coronavirus by the end of Aug. 29 and 42.719 million people had received a second dose, equivalent to almost 79% of people aged over 16. (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

