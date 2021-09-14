After three months of decline in global oil demand, COVID-19 vaccine roll-outs are set to unleash thirst for oil stymied by pandemic restrictions especially in Asia, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was self-isolating after several members of his entourage fell ill with COVID-19, including someone he worked with in close proximity and had been in close contact with all of the previous day. * Britain will begin a broad-based vaccine booster programme for older and more vulnerable people soon as Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government relies on vaccines rather than further lockdowns to navigate a "bumpy" winter.

* Britain is highly likely to require front-line health and social care workers in England to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as part of its plan to contain the virus through the winter. * The European Commission approved a 3-billion-euro ($3.6-billion) French scheme to provide debt and capital support to virus-hit companies.

ASIA-PACIFIC * New local infections more than doubled in China's southeastern province of Fujian, health authorities said, prompting officials to quickly roll out measures including travel restrictions to halt the spread of the virus.

* Indonesia plans to start opening its borders to foreigners in November once 70% of its target population have received at least one vaccine shot, its health minister said. * Sydney's cases rose at the slowest pace in nearly two weeks, but officials said they needed to see a steady drop in daily cases before deciding whether infections had peaked after 12 weeks in lockdown.

AMERICAS * The governor of Iowa has said she will appeal a temporary order by a federal judge that aims to allow schools to enforce use of protective face masks.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Less than 3.5% of Africans are vaccinated against COVID-19, far short of its official target of 60%, John Nkengasong, director of Africa's Centers for Disease Control, said.

* Efforts to develop an African base for COVID-19 vaccine production will focus on trying to replicate Moderna's shot, but a lack of progress in talks with the U.S. company mean the project will take time, a senior WHO official told Reuters. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* A study of 614 fully vaccinated health workers in India found a "significant" drop in their COVID-fighting antibodies within four months of the first shot. * South Korean biotech firm GL Rapha expects to win regulatory approval from Russia to export Sputnik Light vaccines this month, its chairman said.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * World share markets barely budged and the dollar steadied on Tuesday, as investors awaited U.S inflation data for more clues on the health of the world's largest economy and when the Federal Reserve could start to taper stimulus.

* The median U.S. household income decreased in 2020 and the poverty rate rose, according to a government survey that helps to quantify how much Americans' finances were affected after the pandemic severely disrupted the U.S. economy. * World oil demand will rise back above 100 million barrels per day, a level last reached in 2019, as soon as the second quarter of next year, according to major forecasters, challenging views that the pandemic may curb oil use for longer or for good.

