Vaccine: A sum of 3.5 crore doses administered in AP

Amaravati, Sep 14 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh crossed a major milestone by administering a total of 3.50 crore doses (first and second) of the coronavirus vaccine to the eligible target groups.

Of the total, 1.08 crore people got both the does administered while another 1.33 crore took only the first jab so far, health department data showed.

The state government started vaccinating persons in the 18-44 age group only late last month but so far covered 44.51 per cent of the total 1,93,80,368 eligible with the first dose.

While 74,20,492 got the first dose, 12,05,445 of them completed the second as well.

In the 45-plus age group, 1,32,52,433 out of the eligible 1,33,07,889 people (99.58 per cent) got the first jab while 78,28,763 of them completed the two doses, the health department data said.

As on Monday, 1,33,30,206 people in all eligible groups (healthcare workers, frontline workers, 45-plus and 18-44 years) got the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine administered in the state.

Also, 1,08,54,556 completed the cycle of two rounds.

In the remaining part of September, the state government has targeted to vaccinate another 30,22,908 people with the second dose.

With another 62,43,050 doses of the vaccine due to be received from the Centre, the government plans to administer the first dose to another 32 lakh people in the targeted groups.

Vaccination in the private hospitals has apparently not picked up pace as only 6,88,796 jabs were administered so far. Apart from Covaxin and Covishield, private hospitals in the state have also been administering Sputnik-V.

