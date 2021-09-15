UK records 201 COVID deaths, 30,597 new cases
Reuters | London | Updated: 15-09-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 20:39 IST
Britain recorded a further 201 daily deaths from COVID-19 and 30,597 new cases on Wednesday, official data showed.
In the last seven days the number of people dying within 28 days of a positive COVID test was up 4.4% on the week before. Weekly case numbers have started to fall, down 18.4%.
