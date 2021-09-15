2 American men die while rock climbing on Spanish island
Two Americans have died while climbing rocks along the shoreline on the Spanish island of Majorca, local media reported.Spanish emergency services recovered the bodies of the men aged 25 and 35 on Tuesday afternoon, Spanish private news agency Europa Press said. Emergency services launched a lifeboat, a helicopter and two jet skis, Europa Press said.A second body was found inside a cave.
- Country:
- Spain
Two Americans have died while climbing rocks along the shoreline on the Spanish island of Majorca, local media reported.
Spanish emergency services recovered the bodies of the men aged 25 and 35 on Tuesday afternoon, Spanish private news agency Europa Press said. The men's names were not provided.
They were climbing without ropes across rocks and through coves, the news agency said.
A passer-by reportedly alerted authorities after seeing a body floating in the sea. Emergency services launched a lifeboat, a helicopter and two jet skis, Europa Press said.
A second body was found inside a cave. There were no witnesses to their deaths, according to Europa Press.
Majorca, a Spanish island in the Mediterranean Sea, is popular for a type of climbing called psicobloc, which involves climbing around shorelines without ropes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- the sea
- Americans
- Spanish
- Majorca
- Europa Press
- Mediterranean Sea
ALSO READ
Blinken says under 200 Americans in Afghanistan
As US military leaves Kabul, many Americans, Afghans remain
Biden says U.S. committed to safe passage for last 100-200 Americans left in Afghanistan
US says mission to get Americans out of Afghanistan will continue
Bill to help Americans returning from Afghanistan becomes law; Congress jostles over withdrawal