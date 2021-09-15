Left Menu

Union health minister makes surprise visit to RML hospital

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 21:01 IST
Union health minister makes surprise visit to RML hospital
  • Country:
  • India

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday made a surprise visit to the Centre-run RML hospital here to take stock of the functioning of various departments.

During his two-and-half-hour-long visit from around 2.15 pm, the minister visited the emergency department, the trauma facility, the OPD building, some patient wards, the pharmacy and the canteen at the hospital, among others, according to sources.

He is learnt to have interacted with the hospital's staff and doctors, and discussed the problems faced by them and what can be done to solve them.

To ramp up healthcare services, Mandaviya has been visiting government hospitals and healthcare facilities, the sources said.

Earlier this month, the minister visited a CGHS dispensary at South Avenue as a regular patient and lauded the chief medical officer on duty, saying the latter interacted with him, listened to his problems and treated him well.

Earlier, minister also had visited AIIMS and Safdarjung hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
4
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021