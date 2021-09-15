Left Menu

UP sees one death due to Covid, 19 new cases

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 15-09-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 22:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh recorded 19 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday, raising the infection count to 17,09,605, while the death toll reached 22,885 with one new fatality, according to an official statement.

The death was reported from Gonda, it said.

In the past 24 hours, 16 patients recovered from the infection, taking the overall recoveries to 16,86,538, it said.

The count of active cases in the state stands at 182, the statement said.

In the past 24 hours, more than 2.2 lakh samples were tested, while over 7.55 crore tests for the detection of COVID-19 have been conducted in the state so far, it said.

There are no active novel coronavirus cases in 34 districts (of total 75) of the state, it said, adding that the recovery rate of the state is now 98.7 per cent.

Over 8.97 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far in UP, according to the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

