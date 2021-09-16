Left Menu

Punjab reports 44 new Covid cases

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-09-2021 01:03 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 00:56 IST
Punjab on Wednesday reported 44 fresh cases of coronavirus that took the infection tally to 6,01,150, according to a medical bulletin.

With no fatality reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll remained 16,464.

Among the new COVID-19 cases, Pathankot and Mohali reported six cases each, followed by five in Jalandhar.

The active cases were 325.

Thirty-five people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have recovered to 5,84,361, the bulletin said.

Chandigarh reported two cases, taking the tally to 65,164. The toll stood at 818.

The number of active cases in the city was 29 while the number of those recovered was 64,317.

