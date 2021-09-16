Australia's New South Wales reports 12 COVID-19 deaths, 1,351 local cases

Australia's New South Wales state, at the heart of the country's worst coronavirus outbreak, on Thursday reported 12 deaths from COVID-19, the same number as the day before, and 1,351 new locally acquired cases, up from 1,259 on Wednesday.

A total of 1,231 cases are hospitalised in the state, with 231 in intensive care, 108 of whom require ventilation.

