The U.S. Federal Reserve will mandate vaccinations for all employees, while new data from Moderna's large COVID-19 vaccine trial showed that the protection it offers wanes over time, supporting the case for booster doses. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Italy is set to make its COVID-19 "Green Pass" mandatory for all workers from next month, becoming the first European country to do so as it tries to accelerate vaccinations and stamp out infections. * After running through the worst of the pandemic, French care homes are facing staff who would rather quit than comply with a government mandate that they get vaccinated.

ASIA-PACIFIC * A panel of health experts advising the Hong Kong government has recommended children aged 12-17 should get only one dose of BioNTech's vaccine after reports of heart inflammation side effects.

* Indonesia is in talks with the World Health Organization and six drug companies to become a global hub for manufacturing vaccines, its health minister told Reuters. * Australia's Victoria state reported the year's biggest one-day rise in cases as authorities plan to pause public transport and deploy thousands of police in Melbourne ahead of an anti-lockdown protest over the weekend. AMERICAS

* Cases have risen by a third in North America over the past week, while most South American countries are seeing a fall in cases and deaths, the Pan American Health Organization said. * The UNICEF has urged education authorities to reopen schools as soon as possible in countries where millions of students are still not allowed to return to classrooms 18 months into the pandemic.

* The Canadian province of Alberta introduced a vaccine passport system to combat a fourth wave that is close to overwhelming the healthcare system. * Chile announced plans to reopen its borders to visitors.

* Panama approved a plan to vaccinate visitors in a bid to boost its pandemic-hit tourism industry, becoming the first Central American nation to offer vaccine doses to tourists. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Saudi Arabia has signed memoranda of understanding with Pfizer and AstraZeneca, including a pact with the latter to set up clinical research centers, the Saudi Press Agency reported. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Russia's Sputnik V vaccine has demonstrated 97.2% efficacy against COVID-19 during the vaccination campaign in Belarus, Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund said. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Asian shares gave up early gains to fall again, weighed by declines in China and Hong Kong, even after a strong lead-in from Wall Street. * Australian employment dived in August as lockdowns in Sydney and Melbourne forced businesses to lay off workers and slash hours.

* Japan's exports extended double-digit gains in August, led by strong shipments of chip manufacturing equipment, although the pace of growth weakened as COVID-19 hit key Asian supply chains and slowed factory production.

