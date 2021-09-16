Left Menu

Gallbladder gangrene reported in five patients after COVID-19 recovery

After recovering from COVID-19, these patients presented with severe inflammation of gallbladder without gallstones resulting in gangrene of gallbladder requiring urgent surgery. He claimed it is the first time that cases of gallbladder gangrene have been reported after recovery from COVID-19 infection.Gall bladder stone disease is a very common problem in North India eight percent of the general population and is responsible for 90 percent cases of acute inflammation called cholecystitis.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2021 12:54 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 12:26 IST
Gallbladder gangrene reported in five patients after COVID-19 recovery
  • Country:
  • India

Five patients developed gallbladder gangrene after recovering from COVID-19, with doctors at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here saying that it is the first report of such cases in India.

The five patients were successfully treated at the hospital between June and August.

Dr. Anil Arora, Chairman of the Institute of Liver, Gastroenterology, and Pancreaticobiliary Sciences at the hospital said, "We successfully treated five such patients between June and August. After recovering from COVID-19, these patients presented with severe inflammation of gallbladder without gallstones resulting in gangrene of gallbladder requiring urgent surgery." He claimed it is the first time that cases of gallbladder gangrene have been reported after recovery from COVID-19 infection.

Gall bladder stone disease is a very common problem in North India (eight percent of the general population) and is responsible for 90 percent of cases of acute inflammation called cholecystitis. Only 10 percent of the patients have ''acalculous cholecystitis'' which is inflammation of the gallbladder without evidence of gallstones or cystic duct obstruction.

These five patients – four men and a woman – were aged between 37 and 75. All patients complained of fever, pain in the right upper quadrant of the abdomen, and vomiting. Two of them had diabetes and one suffered from heart disease. Three patients had received steroids for the management of COVID-19 symptoms. The median duration between COVID-19 symptoms and diagnosis of ''acalculous cholecystitis'' was two months. The diagnosis was confirmed through ultrasound and CT scan of the abdomen. All these patients successfully underwent laparoscopic removal of necrotic perforated gall bladders, Dr. Arora said.

He added that ''acalculous cholecystitis'' with gangrenous gallbladder is a serious condition associated with high morbidity (up to 30 to 60 percent) and much higher mortality than ''calculous cholecystitis''.

It is usually seen in patients suffering diabetes, HIV infection, vascular disease, total parenteral nutrition, those on prolonged fasting, in intensive care units, and those with underlying history of trauma, burns, and sepsis. Surprisingly, all the patients had recovered from COVID-19 and did not have the common and conventional predisposing factors mentioned above. "Gallbladder epithelial cells are very similar to bile duct cells, as they richly express receptors (ACE2), and could be a target for SARS-CoV-2 or body's dysregulated immunological response against the virus resulting in severe inflammation of the gallbladder," the doctor said.

A few case reports of similar illnesses have been described in the literature in its association with COVID-19 infection, he added.

According to Dr. Praveen Sharma, Senior Consultant, Gastroenterology Department, "A timely diagnosis and early intervention with broad spectrum antibiotics may prevent the development of onerous complication of gangrene and perforation of the gallbladder."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
3
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021