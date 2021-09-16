Left Menu

Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurates patient-centric facilities at Safdarjung Hospital

Narrating his recent unannounced visit at the Hospital a few days back, the Minister pointed out room for improvement in easing the burden of patients and their relatives coming to the hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 15:30 IST
In order to encourage the young doctors, the Minister gave examples of working with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in his earlier responsibility as Chief Minister of Gujarat. Image Credit: Twitter(@mansukhmandviya)
Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Shri Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated many patient-centric facilities at the Safdarjung Hospital, here today. He inaugurated a child abuse care and elder abuse care centre in the New Block of the Hospital, the third PM-CARES Pressure Swing Adsorption Oxygen Plant of capacity 1 MT and the new makeshift hospital at the hospital premises. He released a booklet "Quality ki Baat" and also presented the Hospital with its entry-level NABH Accreditation Certificate.

Congratulating the hospital, Shri Mandaviya highlighted that commitment and dedication of doctors are the crucial pillars of healthcare and form the foundation of the Central Government Hospital: "Hospitals and doctors are two sides of the same coin. One cannot function without the other. Doctors may not realise this because of their dedication and focus on their work but they enjoy tremendous respect in society. Their commitment to protecting us from Corona has vastly increased this respect. The Hospital should be a natural extension of this ethos"

Narrating his recent unannounced visit at the Hospital a few days back, the Minister pointed out room for improvement in easing the burden of patients and their relatives coming to the hospital. He linked it to the broader point of reforming the system to fulfil Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision of New India. Exhorting the hospital community to make it a model hospital for the whole country, he urged the doctors to defocus from the point of view of the individual and view the functioning of the entire hospital as a team so that the functioning of the hospital can be made seamless. He hoped that this will act as an impetus to change the image of the hospital.

In order to encourage the young doctors, the Minister gave examples of working with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in his earlier responsibility as Chief Minister of Gujarat. His doctrine of karma yogi motivated government officials including the staff of government schools and health centres to perform better and improve the systems; the institutionalization of behaviour change leads to change in the system.

The Union Health Minister also interacted with the patients at the Hospital.

Shri Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary, Prof. (Dr.) Sunil Kumar, Director General of Health Services, Dr S.V. Arya, Medical Superintendent, Safdarjung Hospital were also present.

(With Inputs from PIB)

