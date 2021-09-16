Left Menu

'Kolkata-Gangtok Chase' flagged off

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-09-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 17:33 IST
'Kolkata-Gangtok Chase' flagged off
  • Country:
  • India

A relay race from Kolkata to Gangtok covering a distance of 685 kilometres in approximately 60 hours was flagged off here on Thursday.

Eleven experienced runners from across the country have come together to be part of this non-stop day and night race titled 'Kolkata Gangtok Chase', according to a media statement.

Each runner on an average would cover 62 kilometres approximately and would follow the route of Krishnanagar, Berhampore, Malda, Raiganj, Islampur and Siliguri before finishing off at Gangtok.

A brainchild of 'Tutopia Learning' app, the race hopes to promote health, fitness, mass education and the spirit of adventure.

''The idea is to be healthy which is more relevant during COVID-19 times,” said Subrata Roy director, Tutopia Learning app.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
3
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021