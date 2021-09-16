Spain to give COVID-19 booster dose to nursing home residents
Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 16-09-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 18:17 IST
Spain will give the third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to nursing home residents, organ transplant recipients and other vulnerable groups, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.
Cancer patients undergoing chemo or radiotherapy and people with health conditions that require immunosuppressive treatment would also be eligible for a booster dose, the ministry said.
