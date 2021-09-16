Left Menu

COVID-19 booster dose not central theme at the moment: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 18:55 IST
COVID-19 booster dose not central theme at the moment: Govt
  • Country:
  • India

The government on Thursday said COVID-19 booster shot is not the central theme in scientific discussion as well as in the public health domain at the moment and getting the two doses remain the main priority.

Responding to a question at a press briefing, ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava said administering both the doses is absolutely essential and there should be no breakage in that.

''We need to remember one thing very clearly that booster dose is not the central theme at the moment in the scientific discussion as well as in the public health domain. Getting the two doses remains the major priority,'' Bhargava said.

''Several agencies have recommended that antibody levels should not be measured...but the important understanding is that full vaccination of both the doses is absolutely essential and there should be no breakage in that,'' he said.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said 20 per cent of India's adult population have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine and 62 per cent have got at least one dose.

Also, 99 per cent of the healthcare workers have received the first dose while 82 per cent of the eligible healthcare workers have taken the second dose.

Bhushan further said that 100 per cent of the frontline workers have been administered the first dose while 78 per cent of them have been given the second dose.

So far, all adult people in five states and union territories -- Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Chandigarh and Lakshadweep -- have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

According to data, the average daily doses administered in a month has increased from 19.69 lakh in May to 39.89 lakh in June, then further to 43.41 lakh in July and to 59.19 lakh in August.

The average daily vaccination in the first 15 days of September has been 74.40 lakh per day, Bhushan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
3
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021