Goa reports 95 new coronavirus cases, zero death, 96 recoveries

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 16-09-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 19:53 IST
Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 95 and reached 1,75,183 on Thursday, while no fresh death due to the infection was reported in the state, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 3,289, he said.

The number of recovered cases in the state rose to 1,71,195 after 96 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Goa now has 699 active cases, the official said.

''With 5,072 new coronavirus tests, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 12,84,660," he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,75,183, new cases 95, death toll 3,289, discharged 1,71,195, active cases 699, samples tested till date 12,84,660.

