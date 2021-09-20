Brazil registers 244 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday

Brazil registered 244 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday and 9,458 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry. The South American country has now registered a total of 590,752 total coronavirus deaths and 21,239,783 total confirmed cases.

On Saturday, Brazil registered over 150,000 cases https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/brazil-reports-over-150000-covid-19-cases-one-day-amid-rio-backlog-2021-09-19, due to a backlog of cases in Rio de Janeiro that had not been previously reported to the Health Ministry.

