Brazil registers 244 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday
- Country:
- Brazil
Brazil registered 244 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday and 9,458 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry. The South American country has now registered a total of 590,752 total coronavirus deaths and 21,239,783 total confirmed cases.
On Saturday, Brazil registered over 150,000 cases https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/brazil-reports-over-150000-covid-19-cases-one-day-amid-rio-backlog-2021-09-19, due to a backlog of cases in Rio de Janeiro that had not been previously reported to the Health Ministry.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Health Ministry
- Rio de Janeiro
- Brazil
- South American
ALSO READ
Nipah Virus: Health ministry writes to Kerala Chief Secretary, suggests measures
Nepal reports 1,640 new cases of coronavirus; total infections touche 859,535: Health Ministry
Mexico reports 14,828 new cases, 730 deaths from COVID-19 -health ministry
Brazil registers 10,615 new cases of coronavirus and 293 new covid-19 deaths-health ministry
Health Ministry, NITI Aayog launch COVID-19 vaccination learning exchange initiative