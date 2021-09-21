Left Menu

UP reports 13 COVID-19 cases

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 21-09-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 21-09-2021 23:30 IST
UP reports 13 COVID-19 cases
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh recorded 13 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero daily deaths due to the disease on Tuesday, as per an official statement issued said here.

With this, the overall infection tally in the state rises to 17,09,693, while the death toll stands at 22,887, it stated.

Of the fresh cases, three each were reported from Allahabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar, and two from Bulandshahr, the statement said.

Thirteen more COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, taking the number of recoveries so far to 16,86,612, it showed.

The count of active cases stands at 194, the statement said.

So far, over 7.67 crore samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, including more than 1.88 lakh in the last 24 hours, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competition

Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competi...

 Global
2
Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predictions

Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predict...

 India
3
Google's older Chat PWA version won't be available from September 27

Google's older Chat PWA version won't be available from September 27

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on mission to track origin of COVID-19; SpaceX capsule with world's first all-civilian orbital crew returns safely and more

Science News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on mission to track origin of...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021