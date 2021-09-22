U.S. to donate an additional 500 mln COVID-19 vaccines to the world
Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2021 02:35 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 02:35 IST
The United States plans to donate an additional 500 million COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE to nations around the world, lifting the total the country is sharing to more than 1 billion doses, according to a source familiar with the plans.
President Joe Biden is hosting a virtual summit on COVID-19 on Wednesday and is likely to announce the new pledge then.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The United States
- Joe Biden
- Pfizer Inc
Advertisement