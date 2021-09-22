Left Menu

Sikkim registers 60 new COVID-19 cases, 1 fresh fatality

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 22-09-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 22:11 IST
Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 31,074 on Wednesday as 60 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the Himalayan state's coronavirus death toll to 381, a health bulletin said.

East Sikkim registered the highest number of new cases at 30, followed by 20 in West Sikkim and 10 in South Sikkim, it said.

The Himalayan state now has 642 active cases, while 29,741 people have been cured of the disease, and 310 patients have migrated to other states so far. The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stood at 96.7 per cent.

Sikkim has tested over 2.44 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far, including 691 in the last 24 hours, it said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 8.6 per cent.

