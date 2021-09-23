Covid: Delhi records 48 new cases, zero death; positivity rate 0.07 pc

Delhi recorded 48 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero death on Thursday as the positivity rate slightly rose to 0.07 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

Three Covid-related fatalities have been reported this month, one each on September 7, 16 and 17, according to official figures.

The death toll due to the coronavirus in Delhi stands at 25,085.

On Thursday, 48 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent, according to the latest health bulletin.

On Wednesday, 30 cases were logged with a positivity rate of 0.04 per cent.

The total number of Covid cases on Thursday stood at 14,38,634. Over 14.13 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.

A total of 70,533 tests -- 48,971 RT-PCR tests and 21,562 rapid antigen tests -- were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.

On Tuesday, 39 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent.

The daily case count had dropped to 17 on September 13, with no death being recorded, while the positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent, according to official figures. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had recently cautioned that the chances of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic were quite real, while asserting that his government was preparing on a ''war-footing'' to combat it.

Delhi had been reeling under a brutal second wave of the pandemic, claiming a massive number of lives daily, and the oxygen supply shortage issue at various hospitals had added to the woes.

Since April 19, both daily cases and single-day deaths count had been spiralling up, with over 28,000 cases and 277 deaths recorded on April 20; rising to 306 fatalities on April 22. On May 3, the city registered a record 448 deaths, according to official data.

However, the number of cases have shown a downward trend and the positivity rate too has been shrinking in the last several weeks. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had recently said medical infrastructure was being ramped up and 37,000 beds dedicated for COVID-19 patients were being set up to tackle the anticipated third wave of the pandemic in the national capital.

On Wednesday, however, he said the number of coronavirus cases has also been under control for the last two months, and together the society and government can strive and win over it, by following all Covid-appropriate behaviours.

The number of active cases increased to 433 on Thursday from 411 a day before, according to the bulletin.

The number of people under home isolation was on 128 on Thursday while it was 131 a day before, and the number of containment zones slightly decreased to 98 on Thursday from 100 on Wednesday, the bulletin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)