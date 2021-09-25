Italy reports 50 more coronavirus deaths, 3,525 new cases
Reuters | Milan | Updated: 25-09-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 20:38 IST
- Country:
- Italy
Italy reported 50 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, compared to 52 the day before, the health ministry said, and the daily tally of new infections fell to 3,525 from 3,797.
Italy has registered 130,653 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.66 million cases to date.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- health ministry
- Europe
- Italy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Britain's economic growth slowed more than expected in July
Britain savors a new sporting star in tennis champ Raducanu
Tennis-Britain's Channel 4 nets 9.2 million viewers for Raducanu's historic title
Britain's top medics recommend 12 to 15-year-olds get COVID vaccine
Britain's Frost says EU must move on Northern Irish deal