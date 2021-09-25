Italy reports 50 more coronavirus deaths, 3,525 new cases

Italy reported 50 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, compared to 52 the day before, the health ministry said, and the daily tally of new infections fell to 3,525 from 3,797.

Italy has registered 130,653 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.66 million cases to date.

