Left Menu

Health DG Buthelezi placed on precautionary suspension after allegations

According to the department, this is until Buthelezi appears before a disciplinary hearing regarding his role in the Digital Vibes saga.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 27-09-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 18:39 IST
Health DG Buthelezi placed on precautionary suspension after allegations
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Department of Health on Monday confirmed that Director-General, Dr Sandile Buthelezi, has been placed on "precautionary suspension" following damning allegations.

According to the department, this is until Buthelezi appears before a disciplinary hearing regarding his role in the Digital Vibes saga.

The matter relates to the controversial R150 million COVID-19 and National Health Insurance (NHI) communications service contract scored by Digital Vibes.

In June, President Cyril Ramaphosa put former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on special leave. He later resigned from his position "to bring certainty and stability" to the portfolio.

The department said the Deputy Director-General responsible for NHI, Dr Nicholas Crisp, will continue to act until the hearing process has been concluded.

"There is no timeframe to his suspension, it's now between him and the Special Investigating Unit to clear his name," the department told News24.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States
2
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
3
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
4
Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Gurkirat Singh Kotli take oath as ministers.

Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Sing...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021