Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 27-09-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 20:18 IST
Jordan's crown prince contracts the coronavirus
Jordan said on Monday that Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah had contracted coronavirus.

"His Highness Prince Hussein, who had received the vaccine against the coronavirus, showed mild symptoms and is in very good health," the Royal Court said in a statement.

King Abdullah and Queen Rania will be subject to a precautionary home quarantine for a period of five days. The results of their COVID-19 tests came back negative.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

