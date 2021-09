BRIEF-EMA Says It Evaluating Data On Booster Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine Spikevax

European Medicines Agency: * EMA: EMA EVALUATING DATA ON BOOSTER DOSE OF COVID-19 VACCINE SPIKEVAX: 27/09/2021

* EMA:STARTED EVALUATING AN APPLICATION FOR USE OF A BOOSTER DOSE OF SPIKEVAX TO BE GIVEN AT LEAST 6 MONTHS AFTER 2ND DOSE IN PEOPLE AGED OVER 12 YRS * EMA SAYS EVALUATING PRESENT APPLICATION TO ENSURE EVIDENCE IS AVAILABLE TO SUPPORT FURTHER DOSES AS NECESSARY

* EMA: CHMP WILL CARRY OUT ACCELERATED ASSESSMENT OF DATA SUBMITTED BY CO THAT MARKETS SPIKEVAX INCLUDING RESULTS FROM AN ONGOING CLINICAL TRIAL

