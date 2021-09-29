Left Menu

Costa Rica mandates COVID-19 vaccination for all state workers

Authorities in Costa Rica said on Tuesday all state workers will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19, making it one of the first countries in Latin America to impose a coronavirus vaccination mandate.

Reuters | San Jose | Updated: 29-09-2021 00:05 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 00:05 IST
Authorities in Costa Rica said on Tuesday all state workers will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19, making it one of the first countries in Latin America to impose a coronavirus vaccination mandate. Private companies across the country will also be able to mandate vaccination for their own employees, the health ministry said in a statement. No deadline was given for when employees must comply.

Some 300,000 people work in the public sector of the Central American nation of about 5 million, whose economy depends heavily on tourism. Approximately 40% of the population has been fully vaccinated but big gaps remain, as almost 30% of Costa Ricans have not received even a single shot. The Social Security Fund, which runs Costa Rica's public hospital system, has since February required immunization against COVID-19 for all its workers.

On Monday, the University of Costa Rica, the country's biggest university, also announced a vaccination mandate. The health authorities did not outline the consequences for employees who refuse to take a vaccine, saying "it will be the employer's responsibility to take measures according to the country's legislation and institutional regulations".

